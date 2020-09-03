Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 150,080 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $84,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 445,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after purchasing an additional 254,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,385,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

