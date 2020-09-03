Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 498,738 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.28% of H & R Block worth $90,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 79,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.75% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

