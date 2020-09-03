Barclays Increases Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,302.86 ($30.09).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 2,260 ($29.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520 ($32.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,305.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,050.03.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9997744 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony Rice purchased 5,000 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,052 ($26.81) per share, for a total transaction of £102,600 ($134,065.07).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.