Barclays PLC Acquires 16,352 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Appian worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 180.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 110.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,110 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

APPN opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

