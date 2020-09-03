Barclays PLC Buys 1,887 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.