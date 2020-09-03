Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75,891 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,308,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,251,000 after buying an additional 2,120,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after buying an additional 100,151 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after buying an additional 371,285 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares during the period.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.