Barclays PLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ingredion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ingredion by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Ingredion by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

