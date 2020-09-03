Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Integer worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Integer by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,737,000 after buying an additional 273,247 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,286,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Integer by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

