Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 252,162 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of LexinFintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.24.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura lowered their target price on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

