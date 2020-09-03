Barclays PLC Sells 1,450 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $82,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $111,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.