Barclays PLC Sells 5,934 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Northwest Natural worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

