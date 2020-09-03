Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 638 ($8.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. RWS has a one year low of GBX 399.71 ($5.22) and a one year high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.54.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

