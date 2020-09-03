BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

BRRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $802.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

About BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

