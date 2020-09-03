Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altura Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

CVE ATU opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Altura Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.37.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

