Beam (BEAM) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Beam has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and $9.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00003551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 69,534,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.