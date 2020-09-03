Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director David K. Chao Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of -172.48.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.