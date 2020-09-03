BioNano Genomics (BNGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2020 – BioNano Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

8/31/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

8/24/2020 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/19/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

8/17/2020 – BioNano Genomics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – BioNano Genomics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – BioNano Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BioNano Genomics stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BioNano Genomics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Get BioNano Genomics Inc alerts:

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.