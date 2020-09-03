Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

