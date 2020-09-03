Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.02 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,515 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 46.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

In related news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $42,258,273.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,889,597 shares of company stock valued at $455,949,011 over the last three months.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.