Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

