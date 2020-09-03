B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMRRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.47.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.