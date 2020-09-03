BMO Capital Markets Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$70.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

DOO stock opened at C$73.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.99. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 55.18.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

