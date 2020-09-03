BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BCPT opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of $543.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.50.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.