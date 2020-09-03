Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 372.50 ($4.87).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32.

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

