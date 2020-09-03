BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on BP from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 398.25 ($5.20).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.09. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($405.91).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

