Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €52.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.91 ($62.24).

Shares of BNR opened at €53.38 ($62.80) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.02.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

