Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.20). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,463,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 330.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $962.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.12. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

