Brokerages Set Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) PT at $5.80

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELOX. Citigroup lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $2.94 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

