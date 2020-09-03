Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $13.50

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.74 on Monday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.51%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Euronav by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 113,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,915 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Euronav by 1,327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

