Brokerages Set Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) PT at $3.00

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.