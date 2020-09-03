Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Redburn Partners cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE BBVA opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.