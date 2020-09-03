Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carlisle Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NYSE CSL opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after acquiring an additional 623,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 454,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,767,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,058,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

