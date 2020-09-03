Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

