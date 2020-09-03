BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $63.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 9069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FIL Ltd grew its position in BRP by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $14,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

