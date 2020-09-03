BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$82.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO opened at C$73.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.99.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.