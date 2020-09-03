BTIG Research Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $355.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $398.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.