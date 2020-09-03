BTIG Research Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $12.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s current price.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.