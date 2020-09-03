Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

