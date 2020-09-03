BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,583,000 after acquiring an additional 414,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 890,689 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.