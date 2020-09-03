BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of BYDDF stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

