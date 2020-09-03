Cake Box Holdings plc (CBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.42. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35).

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

