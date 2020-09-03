Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday.

CBOX stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.14. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35).

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

