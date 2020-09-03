Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27. Cake Box has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million and a PE ratio of 23.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.14.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

