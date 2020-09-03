California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 120.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $45.96 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

