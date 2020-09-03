Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

