Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.292-2.336 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

CPB opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.