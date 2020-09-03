Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 11% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.27. 5,021,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 2,041,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Specifically, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,687.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,890 shares of company stock worth $2,440,961 and sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.84.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camping World by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

