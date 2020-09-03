Canaccord Genuity Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$2.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.60.

TRQ opened at C$1.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$385.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

