Canaccord Genuity Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of SMAR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,837,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,974,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

