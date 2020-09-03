Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNAF. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $117.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.